ANU ranks next to Oxford internationally

THE 2017 Times Higher Education international rankings has labeled the Australian National University (ANU) as number seven, in between the University of Oxford (sixth) and the University of Cambridge (eighth). 

ANU students at the Chifley Library steps. Photo proved by ANU

Vice-chancellor professor Brian Schmidt says the rankings proves ANU is fulfilling its founding mission to ensure Australia has a strong presence in global research and learning.
“The ranking reflects the unique role ANU plays in linking Australia to the world,” Schmidt says.
Deputy vice-chancellor professor Marnie Hughes Warrington says: “Being an international university is part of our DNA.”

“ANU has always welcomed staff, students and visitors from around the world and has long prided itself on being an inclusive, diverse and highly international community that values global engagement.

 

“In Canberra, ANU has links to national institutions, government departments and foreign embassies and high commissions.”

