ANU ranks next to Oxford internationally
THE 2017 Times Higher Education international rankings has labeled the Australian National University (ANU) as number seven, in between the University of Oxford (sixth) and the University of Cambridge (eighth).
“ANU has always welcomed staff, students and visitors from around the world and has long prided itself on being an inclusive, diverse and highly international community that values global engagement.
“In Canberra, ANU has links to national institutions, government departments and foreign embassies and high commissions.”
