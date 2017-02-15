AN application for a mixed use residential development at the Curtin Shopping Centre has been declined by the Planning and Land Authority. Chief Planning Executive Dorte Ekelund announced today that during the assessment of the development […]
ANU releases Mr Fluffy health survey results
THE Australian National University (ANU) has released the third report of its ACT Asbestos Health Study which examined the health concerns of people who have lived in a house with loose-fill asbestos insulation.
• Four out of five residents reported renovations to their Mr Fluffy house;
• More than half (52 per cent) had entered the roof space or (64 per cent) under-floor space of their house and could have been exposed to asbestos;
• Two thirds reported they had received enough health information about health risks of asbestos;
• About a third of residents had seen a health professional to manage their physical or mental health;
• Seven per cent reported a current health problem they attributed to asbestos, mostly stress or anxiety;
• Overall, around one quarter of survey respondents reported high levels of distress, which may or may not have been related to living in a Mr Fluffy house; and
• More than three quarters of respondents said they were concerned about their children’s health.
Anyone experiencing anxiety or concerns about living in a Mr Fluffy house should contact their doctor, Capital Health Network on 6287 8099, Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224636.
Further details of the study can be found at http://nceph.anu.edu.au/research/projects/act-asbestos-health-study.
