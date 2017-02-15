ANU releases Mr Fluffy health survey results

THE Australian National University (ANU) has released the third report of its ACT Asbestos Health Study which examined the health concerns of people who have lived in a house with loose-fill asbestos insulation.

The report found one in three people had seen a health professional to manage their mental or physical health specifically related to living in a house with loose-fill asbestos.

The report is based on surveys of 363 residents who recently lived in a Mr Fluffy house, along with 204 people who had lived in these houses at some time in the past. The survey, conducted between May and July 2016, found almost three quarters (72 per cent) of recent residents were concerned about their health from living in a Mr Fluffy house.

Study co-author associate professor Phil Batterham says the results found up to date information was a key to lowering the levels of stress and anxiety for people who have lived in a Mr Fluffy house.

“Some people who responded to the survey have experienced high levels of psychological distress and health concerns,” Batterham says.

“However, the report finds people who have received health information relating to exposure to asbestos reported lower levels of stress and concern.

“We also found that most people surveyed believed they have had adequate information about the health issues associated with loose-fill asbestos.

“The findings suggest that providing timely and sufficient access to health information is important to reducing the stresses associated with living in an affected residence.”

Key findings of the report about recent residents include:

• Four out of five residents reported renovations to their Mr Fluffy house;

• More than half (52 per cent) had entered the roof space or (64 per cent) under-floor space of their house and could have been exposed to asbestos;

• Two thirds reported they had received enough health information about health risks of asbestos;

• About a third of residents had seen a health professional to manage their physical or mental health;

• Seven per cent reported a current health problem they attributed to asbestos, mostly stress or anxiety;

• Overall, around one quarter of survey respondents reported high levels of distress, which may or may not have been related to living in a Mr Fluffy house; and

• More than three quarters of respondents said they were concerned about their children’s health. Anyone experiencing anxiety or concerns about living in a Mr Fluffy house should contact their doctor, Capital Health Network on 6287 8099, Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224636. Further details of the study can be found at http://nceph.anu.edu.au/research/projects/act-asbestos-health-study.

