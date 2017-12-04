App offers real-time Canberra traffic alerts

CANBERRANS can access a free, mobile phone app called “ACT Traffic” that provides audio alerts and other information about congestion on the city’s road network in real time.

“A similar system was introduced on the Adelaide road network in 2015 and has helped to make journey decisions easier,” says Transport Minister Meegan Fitzharris.

“The smartphone app relies on a series of Bluetooth-enabled detectors located across the arterial road network to establish the travel time along sections of road. It compares this to historical data for the same time of day and day of the week to identify areas where congestion is worse or if traffic is flowing better than usual.”

When approaching an area with unusual congestion an audio alert is sent to your mobile phone advising of the location of the delay and expected duration.

“By providing an audio alert the app allows drivers to make informed decisions regarding route selection to potentially avoid the congested area. The use of an audio alert ensures that the application is not a distraction to drivers making it safe to run in the background while driving.” the minister says.

The app is available on Apple phones running iOS 8.0 or later and on Android phones Android 4.3 or later.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

