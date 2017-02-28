WORKSAFE ACT are undertaking an investigation after track rider Riharna Thomson suffered a serious injury at Thoroughbred Park. Shortly after the accident Thomson was taken to hospital where she underwent surgery and the horse involved in […]
Area closed off due to small gas leak
AN area is closed off to public in Turner following a small gas leak on the corner of Moore and Gould Streets.
ACT Fire and Rescue were alerted to the incident at 10.27am when contractors struck a gas pipe during digging work.
Lines are being clamped to seal-off the rupture, and atmospheric monitoring will be conducted by Hazmat teams before the public is allowed to return to the area.
No comments yet.