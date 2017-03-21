Robbers with knives threaten footy club staff

LAST night (March 20) two men armed with knives threatened staff members at the Canberra Deakin Football Club on Grose Street. 

Canberra Deakin Football Club

At around 10.45pm the two men threatened a staff member demanding money before they fled with the cash.

 

One man is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 175cm tall and of medium build. He was wearing a black hooded jumper, black pants with a black mask covering his face and carrying a black and blue duffle bag.

Canberra Deakin Football Club

The other is described as between 170cm-175cm tall and of medium build. He was wearing a black, hooded jumper, black pants with a black mask covering his face.

Information to 1800 333000, or via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: