HEAVY rain across Canberra has seen 72 calls to the ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) with some seeking assistance with collapsing roofs. But the majority of jobs are a result of minor flooding and leaking roofs. Calls […]
Robbers with knives threaten footy club staff
LAST night (March 20) two men armed with knives threatened staff members at the Canberra Deakin Football Club on Grose Street.At around 10.45pm the two men threatened a staff member demanding money before they fled with the cash.
One man is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 175cm tall and of medium build. He was wearing a black hooded jumper, black pants with a black mask covering his face and carrying a black and blue duffle bag.The other is described as between 170cm-175cm tall and of medium build. He was wearing a black, hooded jumper, black pants with a black mask covering his face.
Information to 1800 333000, or via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au
