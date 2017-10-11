Armed men rob Calwell Woolworths

POLICE are searching for witnesses after two men, armed with knives, robbed the Woolworths at Calwell Shops on Tuesday (October 10) night.

The men entered the store on Were Street at about 9.35pm and demanded for cash. The staff complied and the men fled the shopping centre on foot.

The first man is described as between 183cm to 190cm tall, of slim build and was wearing a red jumper and dark pants.

The second man is described as approximately 183cm tall, of slim build and was wearing a black jumper and blue pants.

Both males had their faces covered.

Any information that could assist police to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6154380.

