Armed men target Lanyon Vikings Club

VIDEO footage has been released showing two armed men demanding cash from staff at the Lanyon Vikings Club on Monday (October 2).

The men entered the club at about 11.30pm and stole a sum of money and cash canisters.

The offenders left the club through the rear smoker’s balcony in an unknown direction.

The first man is described as having a medium build and was wearing a blue and orange hooded zip up jumper, black and grey gloves and blue-green pants.

The second man is described as having medium build and was wearing a brown-green hooded jacket, black pants and red gloves.

During the offence, both men had their faces covered by black material.

Information that could assist police to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6159811.

