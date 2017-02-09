Art auction raises nearly $100,000 for orphans

“LONG life, health, strength, wisdom and peace” was the list of wishes brought by Geraldine Cox from the kids at her Sunrise Cambodia Foundation when she visited Canberra for an art dinner and fundraising auction hosted at The Abbey by Aarwun Gallery on Saturday.

A highlight of the evening was a Q&A between Cox and Senator Derryn Hinch, both of whom drew gasps from the audience as they described the experiences of children at risk. When asked by Hinch why she wasn’t raising money for Australian children at risk, she said she believed that the young people she cared for in Cambodia had no social security safety net and so had lives far more endangered than children here.

Cox moved around the tables thanking the successful bidders for their generosity and those who carried away the (including a large sheep sculpture) works on the spot seemed mightily pleased with their acquisitions.

To find more out about the Sunrise Cambodia Foundation visit sunrisecambodia.org.au

