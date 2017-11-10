WHEN trumpeter and music legend James Morrison steps up onto the stage of Llewellyn Hall tomorrow night to perform with Canberra Youth Orchestra, there’ll be mixed feelings of elation and sadness. While the concert marks […]
Arts / As the sun fades, the art comes out
TONIGHT’S the night, as the inner south arts hub brings to life the third annual “Art After Dark” event from sundown.
Conveniently linked to the DESIGN Canberra festival, it’s a kind of gallery-hop through the exhibitions, open studios and art making workshops at PhotoAccess, ArtSound FM, Bilk Gallery, Canberra Contemporary Artspace Manuka, Canberra Glassworks, M16 Artspace and Megalo Print Studio + Gallery.
Visitors can probably even get a drink, and some art lovers will be biking the arts trail from M16 Artspace in Griffith for “Art & Ride”.
All around the inner south, exhibitions are in full swing, but the Canberra Glassworks in particular has alerted “CityNews” about its new exhibition of work by contemporary jeweller, glass artist and designer, Blanche Tilden, who explores the use of glass in objects and the built environment.
“Art After Dark”, PhotoAccess, ArtSound FM, Bilk Gallery, Canberra Contemporary Artspace Manuka, Canberra Glassworks, M16 Artspace and Megalo Print Studio + Gallery, 6pm-9pm tonight, Friday, November 10. All welcome. Information at designcanberrafestival.com.au/event/canberra-glassworks-art-after-dark/
