Arts / AJ makes an impact on Canberra music

CONDUCTOR AJ America is making an impact on Canberra’s music life, with her fans calling her “a busy bee”.

Then on Sunday she’ll be performing at Kangara Waters in “When Music Sounds”, where she’ll joined by members of the Luminescence Chamber Singers in vocal solos, duets, trios and quartets by Berg, Bach, Handel, and Mendelssohn as well as contemporary Australian composer Dan Walker and Swedish ensemble Kraja.

America is one of the talented musicians who have been making an impact on the music life of Canberra, and so is Lucus Allerton, who is also a member of Luminescence and the pianist for the Chorale. For Friday’s concert at Wesley, Allerton will be conducting a contemporary work by Petr Eben, “Zauberspruch den Liebsten zu Beschworen”.

“Secrets of the Heart”, Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 7.30pm, Friday November 24. Bookings to trybooking.com/SJVT or at the door.

Kangara Concert Series final, “When Music Sounds”, Cooinda Community Hall, Kangara Waters, 2 Joy Cummings Place Belconnen, 2pm, Sunday, November 26. Tickets at the door include afternoon tea.

