Arts / ‘Amazing’ comedy in Canberra tonight

THE Amazing Travelling Comedy Tour is a variety show starring award-winning comics and top newcomers from across Australia — and it’s coming to the Civic Pub tonight (March 22).

The show is the brainchild of comedy production house, Stupid Old Studios, based in Brunswick, Melbourne. Managed by Evan Munro-Smith and Matt Stewart. The creative partners they work with include Andy Matthews, Bec Petraitis and Alasdair Tremblay-Birchall, all writers and content producers working on shows like “The Project”, Shaun Micallef’s “Mad As Hell”, “The Checkout” and “Dirty Laundry Live”.

Together they’re bringing the “Amazing Travelling Comedy Tour” to the Canberra Comedy Festival for one night only, with their show highlighting some of the best comics in Melbourne’s scene. The touring comedians include Matt Stewart from Victoria, Angus Gordon from Queensland, Jack Druce from Sydney, Nick Capper from New South Wales and Laura Dunneman from Victoria.

Director and comic Stewart declares himself excited about trying his dry style of dialogue out on a new crowd. “We’ve heard such great things about the Canberra Comedy Festival so we’re excited to see what it’s like and spend some time in our nation’s capital,” he says.

The Amazing Travelling Comedy Tour, at the Civic Pub, 8 Lonsdale Street, Braddon. Tonight only, Wednesday, March 22. Bookings to stupidold.com/tour or tickets at the door. For information about the Canberra Comedy Festival, visit canberracomedyfestival.com.au

