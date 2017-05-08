Arts / Amber sings of ‘mateship’

WHEN Australian country singer-songwriter Amber Lawrence steps on stage at the Harmonie German club in Narrabundah this weekend, she’ll be remembering a special song she sang in New York last week at an event commemorating the […]
WHEN Australian country singer-songwriter Amber Lawrence steps on stage at the Harmonie German club in Narrabundah this weekend, she’ll be remembering a special song she sang in New York last week at an event commemorating the 75th Anniversary Battle of the Coral Sea.Lawrence wrote a new song, “100 Year Handshake”, which she unveiled at the gala function in front of dignitaries and celebrities, surviving American and Australian veterans who fought in this battle, as well as Australian PM, Malcom Turnbull and US President, Donald Trump.
After researching the meaning and importance of “mateship” between Australia and the USA, she concluded: “A song can only say so much, so I focused mainly on the story of Leslie ‘Bull’ Allen – and his heroics in carrying out wounded American soldiers on Mt Tambu in WW2.”
Lawrence also fitted in a reference to Australia’s assistance during transmission of Apollo 11 and the more romantic story of our War Brides, but stresses, “I don’t delve into politics – it’s a song of mateship and friendship”.The 2015 Golden Guitar winner will this Friday (May 12) join the former Country Music Association’s Global Artist of the Year Catherine Britt and Fanny Lumsden in what they’re calling “a musical and lyrical journey through all the emotions, from laughter to tears”.
Lawrence and Britt are well-known to their many fans, but Lumsden, who has been coined “Australia’s answer to Americana” by “Rhythms” magazine, is a relative newcomer, having recently won the 2017 New Talent of the Year Golden Guitar.
“Love ‘n’ lies”. Harmonie German Club, 49 Jerrabomberra Ave, Friday, May 12. Bookings to harmonieclub.com.au or 6295 9853.
