AN announcement at the National Portrait Gallery this evening revealed that Sydney portrait photographer Gary Grealy has taken out the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2017 for his digital print, “Richard Morecroft and Alison Mackay” 2016. […]
Arts / Andrew heads for Carnegie Hall
ONE of Canberra’s brightest young musicians is one his way to Carnegie Hall.Pianist Andrew Rumsey has contacted “Citynews” this morning in some excitement to explain that he’s been accepted to perform as a guest artist in the winners’ recital of the 2017 Golden Key International Music Festival in New York on June 3.
Not only will he be playing Rachmaninov’s “Moments musicaux”, Op. 16, but he’ll also be performing the international premiere of a work by Canberra composer Michael Dooley’s called “Le Tourbillon”.
Rumsey, one of our most entrepreneurial School of Music graduates and founder of the “Rumsey & Friends” performance initiative, has also been accepted to the Miami Music Festival and the Atlantic Music Festival in Maine, during June and July.
Today Rumsey said: “I’m also lining up a performance at the Australian Embassy at Washington DC… This will be a US tour before I head off to Canada.”
Meantime, getting by with a little help from his friends, Matt Withers, clarinettist Tom Azoury, flautist Laura van Rijn, cellist James Larsen and violinist Mia Stanton, he’s soon staging a farewell fundraising concert at Wesley Music Centre where he will premiere Dooley’s “Piano Concerto No.1”, written especially for him .
Andrew Rumsey Farewell concert, Wesley Music Centre 7pm, Saturday, May 20, bookings to Bookings to eventbrite.com.au/e/rumsey-friends-new-directions-tickets-33241354787
Andrew Rumsey crowdfunding campaign at gofundme.com/andrew-performs-at-carnegie-hall
No comments yet.