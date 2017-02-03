LEADING ACT music educator Kevin Knapp has been appointed the new open school convenor for the Australian National University. Interim head of the ANU School of Music professor Malcolm Gillies says Mr Knapp has the energy, […]
Arts / ANU School of Music appoints new open school convenor
LEADING ACT music educator Kevin Knapp has been appointed the new open school convenor for the Australian National University.
Interim head of the ANU School of Music professor Malcolm Gillies says Mr Knapp has the energy, musical insight and drive to further the open school’s programs.
“Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge to the role. He will continue strengthen our existing relationships and develop new and exciting programs with secondary schools and colleges across Canberra,” Gillies says.
“As an accomplished performer on trumpet, Mr Knapp will be able to guide current students academically and professionally, providing them with industry knowledge.”
Mr Knapp joins the ANU from St Francis Xavier where he has been teaching music since 2013.
He is a national councillor for music education and is also the immediate past president of the ACT Music Educators Network, a state chapter of the Australian Society for Music Education, where he worked as a strong advocate for the development of music in the pre-tertiary college environment.
He started in February, in preparation for the start of classes for 2017.
