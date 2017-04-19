TUGGERANONG Arts Centre’s animal theme for 2017 is central in the “Animal Hearts” exhibition now running. Curated by Narelle Phillips, it’s a group exhibition by Caroline Ambrus, Dianna Budd, Janet Long, John Gould, Kerry Shepherdson […]
Arts / Artists paint prickly topics
TUGGERANONG Arts Centre’s animal theme for 2017 is central in the “Animal Hearts” exhibition now running.Curated by Narelle Phillips, it’s a group exhibition by Caroline Ambrus, Dianna Budd, Janet Long, John Gould, Kerry Shepherdson and Rebecca Selleck that asks us all to consider our interaction with animals from the perspective of the creature.
The collection includes photography, sculpture, an installation and mixed media drawings and paintings, with work ranging from figurative to metaphorical, personal to political and improbable to logical.Crosbie and Stollznow explore prickly subjects such as kangaroo culling, greyhound racing, leather use, cruelty to animals and destruction of habitat, while Shepherdson’s painting “Night Sight” looks at our fondness for the Kangaroo alongside our growing ambivalence to them.
Selleck’s sculptural work “Skin” questions our emotional response to animals, tackling the ubiquitous use of leather and Budd’s painting “Greyhounds” plays on memory.Long’s installation looks at the connection between contemporary behaviour and origin stories. Stollznow’s photographs say clearly that every animal has a right to exist in its natural environment and on a similar line, Ambrus questions the bush capital concept and the increased threat we place on our native wildlife as we push further and further into their habitat.
All the while, in Gallery 1, our 2016 Emerging Artist Support Scheme Awardee Taylor Singh investigates scientific research and specimens in contemporary and historical collections.
The two exhibitions continue at Tuggeranong Arts Centre until Saturday April 29.
