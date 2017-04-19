Arts / Artists paint prickly topics

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre’s animal theme for 2017 is central in the “Animal Hearts” exhibition now running.

The collection includes photography, sculpture, an installation and mixed media drawings and paintings, with work ranging from figurative to metaphorical, personal to political and improbable to logical.

Selleck’s sculptural work “Skin” questions our emotional response to animals, tackling the ubiquitous use of leather and Budd’s painting “Greyhounds” plays on memory.

All the while, in Gallery 1, our 2016 Emerging Artist Support Scheme Awardee Taylor Singh investigates scientific research and specimens in contemporary and historical collections.

The two exhibitions continue at Tuggeranong Arts Centre until Saturday April 29.

