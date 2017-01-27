Review / ”Paradise Lost,” by John Milton. Adapted by Christopher Samuel Carroll. At Belconnen Arts Centre until January 28. Reviewed by JOE WOODWARD
Arts / Baka songs in cultural workshop
CANBERRA musician and indefatigable world music choir leader Moya Simpson has alerted us to a coming cultural workshop with UK musician Su Hart.
Hart has spent 27 years working with the Baka Pygmies of the Cameroon rainforest in Central Africa, learning the beauty of their interlocking songs and rhythms.
She has been visiting the Baka since 1992 and they have asked her to teach their spiritual songs to others beyond the forest. These workshops, Simpson says, will be an amazing insight into a little-known culture, and as well, there is the opportunity of learning their extraordinary songs.
“We don’t know when the opportunity may occur again. No experience necessary, just a sense of curiosity,” she says.
Su Hart workshops, Main Hall, Gorman Arts Centre, Ainslie Avenue Braddon, Sunday, February 5. Bookings to moyajohn@shortisandsimpson.com or 6238 1827.
