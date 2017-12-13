Arts / Brenda wins Moree Portrait Prize

With a total of 91 entries, including a large number of school students entering in the under 12s and under 18s categories, this is the first time this prize has been offered and will become an annual event in the future.

The winner of the $200 under 12s category was 10-year-old Matilda Morse, from Moree, for her self-portrait. Also from Moree, Gabbie Elbourne, 12, won $300 for the under 18s category for her self-portrait.

The Grand Jury Prize of $1000 was awarded to Runnegar, who was this year also a finalist in the Eutick Memorial Still Life Award 2017 Exhibition in Wollongong and a semi-finalist in the Doug Moran National Portrait Prize 2017.

Judge, Arts North West executive director Caroline Downer, said: “This portrait really tells a story with its use of spatial elements and limited palette. I love the play on perspective.”

“It’s lovely that we’ve got so many artists and people who were willing to give it a go in Moree,” gallery director Vivien Clyne said.

“It’s going to be an annual event that artists can work towards to improve their practice and expand their creativity.”

The $500 People’s Choice winner will be announced on Friday, December 22, the last day of the exhibition.

