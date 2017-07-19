Arts / Brian to leave Glassworks for Japan

ONE of the most significant figures in Canberra’s meteoric rise to pre-eminence in the world of glass art is leaving the ACT – for Japan.

Corr has worked at the Canberra Glassworks since it opened in 2007. There he has created his own sculptures and installations, while at the same time exercising his skills as a master glassblower. In the latter role he has brought into reality the dreams of many emerging glass artists and is justly attributed with being the co-creator of such works.

His own work is held in public and private collections throughout the world, including the NGA, the Art Gallery of WA and the Toledo Museum of Art. Corr has also taught at schools such as the Corning Museum of Glass, the Penland School of Crafts, the Pilchuck Glass School, the JamFactory, Namseoul University, Sydney College of the Arts and ANU.

He came to the Glassworks in 2007 after completing a Masters at ANU and is now a PhD candidate at the university.

Corr will be on hand this evening at an event hosted by the Glassworks and the Embassy of Japan, joining his fellow artists Yoshizumi, Yusuke Takemura and Sui Jackson in hot glass demonstrations.

Although for his doctorate he is researching the aesthetic and philosophical elements of contemplative space in Japanese architecture, Corr told “CityNews” that he had not worked at Toyoma before. He leaves for Japan in August.

Brian Corr is holding a studio sale, which opens today and will continue in the Engine Room at the Canberra Glassworks, 11 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, on Sunday, July 23 between 10am and 4pm. All welcome.

BRIAN CORR STUDIO SALE

10am to 4pm Wednesday July 19 and Sunday July 23

Studio artist Brian.

