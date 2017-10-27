Arts / Brindabella Chorus goes international

Canberra’s top female a cappella singing group, was also named the 2018 Harmony Classic Division AA International Champion Chorus.

It’s the first time that an Australian group has won first place in any division in the annual international competition, and also the first time that an Australian entry has been voted most entertaining.

Their winning package was a 15 minute mini-musical, set on a plane flying from Canberra to Las Vegas that included a mix of oldies and original songs written and arranged by musical director Glenda Lloyd, who naturally says: “We are so incredibly excited that all of our hard work has paid off… we connected with our audience, and that’s what performing is really all about.”

Highlights of their segment were a flight safety demonstration set to music complete with oxygen masks and life jackets, a song about the perils of turbulence on a plane and a rousing finale of “Viva Las Vegas”.

Their progress has been swift. In May last year, the chorus competed at the Sweet Adelines Australia annual competition in Wollongong and were ranked fifth in the world in the mid-size chorus category, making them eligible to compete by invitation in the international contest.

Brindabella Chorus were seeded last when they entered the Sweet Adelines Competition, held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, but with a significant score increase, they raced past the competition.

Brindabella Chorus will next compete in Hobart next year, but is holding an open night in the rehearsal hall at Taylor Primary School in Kambah too, from 7.15pm on Wednesday, November 8. Committed singers who are keen to be a part of the group are encouraged to attend.

Further details at brindabellachorus.org.au

