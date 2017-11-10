Arts / Byron tempts death in Spiegeltent big top

It became clear this morning at the Spiegeltent big top, pitched on Majura Road, when Byron stepped out of the office and into the truly terrifying “Wheel Of Death” to help publicise the coming cabaret spectacular, “Infamous”, which kicks off tomorrow as part of a tour across Australia.

With seductive costumes, sequin and sparkles, long legs and even a clown like-figure in a bubble that bursts to reveal all, the title “Infamous” is a clear indication that this will not be like other shows in the mirror-spangled Spiegeltents we have seen before.

“I want to remove the stigma that the circus is just for family and kids… ’Infamous’ will leave a lasting impression with incredible acts that will provide a feast for the senses for both ladies and men,” Ashton said.

Stigma on not, there’s no doubt that circus has universal appeal for children.

But don’t be tempted to bring them. Although there are aerial acts, contortionists, trapeze art and a pole act, you have been warned, this is for grown-ups alone.

The Infamous Spiegeltent, in the Big Top at Majura Park, facing Costco, November 10-17. Bookings and all details to infamous.net.au or 0411 302095.

