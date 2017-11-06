Arts / Canberra leads in design

“As our city emerges into its second century it is going through a change that’s design-led,” he said.

While praising the “desire and passion” of designers, he also laid down a challenge to them, noting that while human beings are usually less than two metres tall, designs are often made for people not four metres tall.

Rachel Coghlan, director of Craft ACT, which hosts DESIGN Canberra, thanked the ACT government for now contributing $100,000 each year, describing the event as “the ACT’s fast as growing festival”, with at least 200 events on show this year.

An experimental and ambitious experimental event, she said, it had become Craft ACT’s primary annual outreach project, and building awareness amongst new markets and long-term benefits for all Canberrans.

“Design is everywhere,” she said, and her university, one of DESIGN Canberra’s strongest supporters, was at the forefront when it came to integrating the study of design with the town itself. She praised the decision to create a focus on women in design during the 2017 event.

Looking around her at fine crafted implements, jewellery and nitrates, Prof Shannon said she wished she could have some of them.

No problem Coghlan quickly cut in – everything on show was for sale.

DESIGN Canberra opening party, Fitters Workshop, Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, 8pm Friday, November 10, tickets at the door, which include first wine, beer or soft drink free.

DESIGN Canberra, until November 26, various locations in the ACT, details of all events and ticketing at designcanberrafestival.com.au

