Arts / Canberra lights up for Diwali

“Deep” means “light” and “avali” “a row,” or “a row of lights” and the four days of celebration, which occurs in late October or early November on the 15th day of the Hindu month, Kartik, celebrates the sense of goodness, as Light overcomes Dark.

Canberra is celebrating it in a big way with Confluence Festival on October 14 and the Canberra Diwali Mela in the Canberra Theatre precinct.

Krisha Jilson’s popular Canberra School of Bollywood Dancing Canberra are kicking off on Saturday, October 14, with a free Bollywood dance workshop to be held in the Canberra Theatre Centre Forecourt.

The process begins with the song lyrics, where words or phrases of Bollywood songs are transformed into physical movements using the “abhinaya”, facial expressions and mudras, hand gestures. This culture of translating words into movements has its roots in Indian classical dance but Bollywood also taps into Western forms like ballet, salsa and hip hop, making it enormously popular.

The weekend will also see Rajasthani folk music in the form of Saturday’s “Kutle Khan Project”, which features a high energy collective of Rajasthani folk musicians highlighting Kutle Khan, a multi-talented folk musician who has performed on various stages across the world.

Another highlight will be a Deepavali 2017 celebration organised by the Hindu Council of Australia at the Great Hall of Parliament House Parliament, Canberra, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm on Monday, October 16. Tickets at the door.

Confluence, Festival of India, Canberra Theatre Centre, Bollywood Dance Workshop, 4-6pm, Saturday, October 14, Kutle Khan Project, 7pm, Saturday, October 14. Bookings for Kutle Khan to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

Canberra Diwali Mela, 2pm to 8pm, Sunday, October 15, all welcome.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

