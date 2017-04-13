THE 51st National Folk Festival kicked off today (April 13) at Exhibition Park in Canberra with a flurry of folk performances, culminating in the big annual concert at the Budawang Theatre. Folk Festival director Pam […]
Arts / Canberra region glass to shine in Hindmarsh Prize
A WHO’S who of Canberra’s Glass art can be seen in the list of ACT and region artists selected for the Hindmarsh Prize 2017 exhibition.The work of artists, Annette Blair, Lisa Cahill, Alexandra Chambers, Scott Chaseling, Erin Conron, Brian Corr, Mel Douglas, Rose-Mary Faulkner, Hannah Gason, Jennifer Kemarre Martiniello, Jeremy Lepisto, Catherine Newton, Peter Nilsson, Kirstie Rea, Tom Rowney, Harriet Schwarzrock, Yusuke Takemura, John White and Richard Whiteley, will be exhibited in the Fitters Workshop during June in a show curated by Grace Blakeley-Carroll.
The judging panel was made up of Gerard Vaughan, director of the NGA, Eva Czernis-Ryl, curator, Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences, Ewan McEoin, senior curator of Contemporary Design and Architecture, NGV, Rebecca Evans, curator of Decorative Arts, Art Gallery of South Australia and Jane Cush, artistic director at Canberra Glassworks.
The winner, to be announced on Friday, June 9, will receive a cash prize of $5000, a four week residency at Canberra Glassworks and $2500 in-kind freight from IAS Fine Art Logistics. This is the first time that IAS has sponsored the prize.
John Hindmarsh, chairman of the major sponsor of the prize, says: “As part of its commitment to the cultural diversity of the ACT, Hindmarsh places great value in fostering its vibrant local arts community, with the ambition of widening its scope and level of interest throughout the region.”
“To that end, Hindmarsh is delighted to be supporting Canberra Glassworks and the variety of talented artists associated with the organisation, many of whom have produced outstanding works of not only national, but international renown,” he says.
The Hindmarsh Prize 2017 exhibition, supported by the Tall Foundation, Fitters Workshop, (adjacent to Canberra Glassworks) from June 10 to 18. All welcome.
No comments yet.