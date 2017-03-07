Arts / Canberra’s status as ‘arts capital’ slips

THE announcement today of the 2017 Australia Council Awards raise a few disturbing questions about the profile of ACT artists.

Among the high profile recipients include, Stephen Page from Bangarra Dance Theatre, who comes here often, novelist Kate Grenville, who lived in the region for a time and Lyn Williams, founder and artistic director of Gondwana Choir.

Australia Council chair Rupert Myer said: “Widely respected both here and abroad in their art forms, the 2017 Australia Council Award recipients join a distinguished group of artists who are wonderful ambassadors for Australian art.”

The statement reads: “It is named in honour of Ros Bower, a journalist, television producer, community arts pioneer and founding Director of Council’s first Community Arts Board. Past winners of the Ros Bower award include Lily Shearer, Lockie McDonald, Steve Payne and Alissar Chidiac.”

It says nothing whatsoever of the very first winner of the award, Canberra’s multicultural maestro Domenic Mico, or of Tharwa artist Marily Cintra, executive director and founder of Health and Arts Research Centre, which brings art into the heath sector.

The 2017 Australia Council Award recipients are:

Kate Grenville (NSW) – Australia Council Award for Lifetime Achievement in Literature

Lyn Williams OAM (QLD) – Don Banks Music Award

Stephen Page (NSW) – Australia Council Dance Award

Madeleine Flynn (VIC) – Australia Council Emerging & Experimental Arts Award

Susan Cohn (VIC) – Australia Council Visual Arts Award

Rosemary Myers (SA) – Australia Council Theatre Award

Steve Mayer-Miller (QLD) – Ros Bower Award

Ali Kadhim (NSW) – Kirk Robson Award

