Arts in the City / Best of Fellows show and tell

CANBERRA can’t get enough of “The Nutcracker”. This time the Australian Ballet is bringing a special experience for children aged three and up as part of its “Storytime Ballet” venture. It’s billed as live, interactive and narrated ballet and lasts just under an hour. Part of the fun is to dress up. Canberra Theatre, January 21-24. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

AVANT-pop outsider Jack Colwell joins indie/folk songwriter Julia Johnson, of Julia and the Deep Sea Sirens fame, with the band Oranges, in a gig that, in part, celebrates his new single “Seek the Wild”. Gorman Arts Centre, Saturday, January 28. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang Regional Council administrator, Tim Overall, was over the moon when announcing that the Canberra Symphony Orchestra will be coming to the new stage next to Queanbeyan River on March 4. Describing the revamped Queen Elizabeth II Park as “a brilliant asset”, he said: “The new stage and amphitheatre are perfect for relaxing by the river”.

THE National Multicultural Festival is not far off and the plan is to open with the Chinese Orchestra performing “Treasures of a Nation” at Llewellyn Hall on February 16, joined by kora player Miriam Lieberman with violinist Lara Goodridge, cellist Kate Adams and Salar Ayoubi’s Iranian-style Sarv Ensemble. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

PERISHER’S snow season is a bit further off, but the Peak Music Festival, billed as “the Snowy Mountains’ coolest music festival” is offering Super Early Bird Tickets at $99 for the event held on the June long weekend. Bookings to peakfestival.com.au

THE ever-inventive Child Players ACT is staging an original adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz” by director BJ Anyos and Georgia Pike at Theatre 3, Acton, 11am and 2pm, January 18-21. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950 or at the door.

