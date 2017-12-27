Arts in the City / Dancers with a spring in their steps

CONGRATULATIONS to the five young hoofers from QL2 Dance who have been accepted into university performing arts courses. Alison Tong, Caspar Ilschner, Maddy Bowman, Mia Tuco and Milly Vanzwol all have places at the Victorian College of the Arts and Ilschner also has an offer from NZ School of Dance.

CONGRATULATIONS are also in order to the Canberra Theatre Centre, which has in the past year seen over a quarter of a million people, including more than 11,000 school students, attending 494 performances.

THE National Film and Sound Archive will train the spotlight on fashion in film from January 6-14. Guests include Academy-award nominated costume designer Anna Senior (“The Getting of Wisdom” and “My Brilliant Career”) who still designs costumes for Rep and Pigeonhole Theatre. Focus films such as “The Dressmaker”, “Moulin Rouge!” and “Picnic at Hanging Rock” will also be screened. Bookings and program details to nfsa.gov.au

CANBERRA developer Art Group and the Canberra Glassworks have announced that the 2018 Art Group Creative Fellow is Lisa Cahill, a Canberra glass artist well known for her large-scale, architectural public art, both in Australia and the US. Art Group’s managing director Johnny Roso says: “Artists play a central role in creating a vibrant, dynamic city, bringing people together and fostering community – and we are proud to play a role in nurturing the arts in Canberra.”

AUSTRALIAN National Capital Artists and “Art Monthly Australasia” magazine are co-presenting the inaugural ANCA Critic-in-Residence program for 2018, in which two writers, Caren Florance and Oscar Capezio, get a five-month stipend each, a mentorship with “Art Monthly” editor Michael Fitzgerald and publishing opportunities, as well as a 12-month subscription to the magazine.

AFTER an accidental hiatus in 2017 caused by booking problems, “Short+Sweet Theatre 2018” is in planning now and playwrights have until January 15 to submit scripts for 10-minute plays to festival director, Trevar Alan Chilver at trevar@shortandsweet.org

THE “Art, Not Apart” festival will return on March 17 with performances, exhibitions, installations, film, projection and parties held around NewActon, The Shine Dome, the National Film and Sound Archive and the Alinga Street Footbridge. The 2018 theme is “Climax”. Submissions to artnotapart.com close at midnight, January 10.

FOLLOWING the recent success of the weekend “Detonate”, which celebrated International Day for People with Disabilities, Belconnen Arts Centre and Canberra Symphony Orchestra have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at providing fine music performances with opportunities for access and inclusion and accessible, inclusive multi-arts projects and workshops.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email



Like this: Like Loading...