Arts in the City / Dracula gets a little shaking and stirring

BRISBANE’S shake & stir theatre company is back with its take on Bram Stoker’s novel “Dracula”. The Canberra run features performances for adults and secondary students. To the latter they offer the suggestion to “undertake an intertextuality study between ‘Dracula’, Poe’s ‘The Raven’ and ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’”. At The Playhouse, April 26-29. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

HAMLET’S father, the founding boss of a business empire, has vanished. Claudius, the boss’ brother, has bumped off his brother, hijacked the business empire and seduced his brother’s wife, “First Lady” Gertrude. It all happens in Daramalan Theatre Company’s new production of Shakespeare’s play, adapted by Tony Allan and directed by Joe Woodward. At McCowage Hall, Daramalan College, Cowper Street, Dickson, April 22-29. Bookings to trybooking.com

PIANIST Andrew Rumsey will be a guest artist in the winners’ recital of the 2017 Golden Key International Music Festival at Carnegie Hall in New York, June 3, where he will perform the international premiere of Canberra composer Michael Dooley’s work, “Le Tourbillon”.

THE Oriana Chorale, founded by Roger Wellman in 1977, returns to the musical genre, the madrigal, which inspired its name. At age 40, the venerable chorale is performing “The Triumphs of Oriana” with a party to follow. At University House, 5pm, Saturday, April 22. Bookings to trybooking.com

IN “Dad. Joke.” comedian Mark Swivel promises there will be only one dad joke per performance. In the show, he’s preparing a speech for his son’s 21st and goes diving for pearls of wisdom. At The Street Theatre, April 21-23. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

BILLY Bragg and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Joe Henry will be performing songs from their new album, “Shine a Light: Field Recordings from the Great American Railroad”, along with other favourites at The Playhouse, April 20. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au 6275 2700.

WRITER, director and former Centenary of Canberra staffer Julian Hobba has been named executive director for Perth’s Blue Room Theatre, taking over from outgoing director, Kerry O’Sullivan.

MUSIC educator, electric guitarist and vocalist Jess Green will be launching the single “Pheno” from her CAPO-funded EP, “Pheno: Dragon Year”, at Smith’s Alternative, 7pm, on April 21, later heading for the Candelo Festival, April 22-23. Bookings for the launch to smithsalternative.com

