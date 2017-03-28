Arts in the City / Drama at the ‘Viceroy’s House’ premiere

YOUNG At Heart bills itself as “the only film festival in the world catering to film lovers over 60 years of age”. High on this year’s list of movies is the Australian premiere of British-Indian historical drama “Viceroy’s House”. At Palace Electric Cinemas, April 3-9, bookings to youngatheart.net.au

SOPRANO Louise Keast and mezzo-soprano Veronica Thwaites-Brown have teamed up with baritone David Smyth, tenor Kenneth Goodge and pianist Emily Leong to stage “The Telephone” by Gian Carlo Menotti, “A Hand of Bridge” by Samuel Barber and “Rhapsody in Blue” by George Gershwin. At Wesley Music Centre, 2pm and 7pm, Saturday, April 8, and 2pm, Sunday, April 9. Bookings to trybooking.com/247064 or at the door.

CANBERRA Youth Orchestra is kicking off its 50th year with a concert featuring The Idea of North. Expect jazz and theatre favourites. Trish Delaney-Brown, founding member of the vocal ensemble that began in Canberra, will replace Sally Cameron for this concert. At Llewellyn Hall, Saturday, April 8. Bookings to ticketek.com.au

GUEST director Dan Walker leads Luminescence choir in performing “powerful, achingly beautiful and audaciously surprising” works from the 17th century’s most pre-eminent madrigal composers. At Ainslie Arts Centre, 6.30pm, April 7, to be followed by a launch party of the choir’s 2017 season at 8pm.

ART Song Canberra’s next concert is “A Breath of Fresh Air”. Mezzo-soprano Sally Wilson with pianist Mark Kruger will perform works centring on Alban Berg’s “Seven Early Songs”. At Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, April 2. Tickets available only at the door.

THE Australia Cuba Friendship Society is holding a fundraiser with Cuban dancing, Latin performers, Latin DJ, Cuban drinks and Latin food. In aid of Cuban people with disabilities, the event is at St James Church Hall, 40 Gillis Street, Curtin, 6pm-11.30pm, on Saturday, April 8. Tickets at the door, under 10 free.

FORMER Canberra jazz guitarist, Daniel Hunter is here to promote his second album “Refuge”, joined by Warren Walker, the saxophonist from his Paris quartet. They’ll be playing in pianist Sally Greenaway’s new home performance space at 4pm, Sunday, April 2 (bookings to greenawaystudio.com.au) and in the band room at the ANU School of Music at 7.45pm on April 4. Tickets at the door.

DUO Blockstix, recorder player Alicia Crossley and percussionist Joshua Hill will appear in the next concert at the High Court, 1.30pm on Sunday, April 2. Free entry but registration is essential to hcourt.gov.au

SYDNEY comedienne, writer and improviser Sarah Gaul will be at Polit Bar, 8 Franklin Street, Manuka, 7pm-9pm, on April 7 and 8. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

CANADIAN songwriter and storyteller Irish Mythen will be at Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 7pm, on April 5. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

