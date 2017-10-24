Arts in the City / Guys, dolls, songs and love

“GUYS and Dolls” is coming to The Q in a new production by the Queanbeyan Players. Based on stories by Damon Runyon, the plot sees gambler Sky Masterson falling in love with Salvos’ missionary Sarah Brown, while crap-player Nathan Detroit keeps delaying marriage to his fiancé, Miss Adelaide. The songs are fabulous. Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, November 3-12. Bookings to 6285 6290 or theq.net.au

CANBERRA Youth Orchestra winds up its 50th anniversary celebrations with a performance led by trumpeter James Morrison. They’ll be playing jazz and Latin favourites and, under the baton of conductor Leonard Weiss, will also perform Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” and Copland’s “Appalachian Spring”. Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Saturday, November 11. Bookings to ticketek.com.au

THE 2017 Jewish International Film Festival is in its 28th year and celebrates Jewish culture with films from 24 countries, including “Shalom Bollywood: the Untold Story of Indian Cinema” and “Jungle”, starring Daniel Radcliffe of “Harry Potter” fame, the survival story of Australian-based Israeli entrepreneur Yossi Ghinsberg. At Dendy Cinemas, November 2-12. Bookings to jiff.com.au

ARTSOUND FM’s big, annual fundraiser, the Spring Book and Music Fair will offer a choice of quality CDs, vinyl, DVDs and books. At the Manuka Arts Centre, 10am-4pm, over the weekend of November 4-5.

AUSTRAL Harmony is hosting the second “Remember Bach Festival”, in the Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, on Saturday, November 4. The featured artist will be Australian organist David Macfarlane, who will perform masterworks by J S Bach from 1.15pm to 2pm. Non-participants are welcome to watch. Bookings to wesleymc@music.wesleycanberra.org.au or 6232 7248 or at the door.

MUSICA da Camera will present “Music from Mannheim”, conducted by Swiss cellist Christian Renggli and joined by wind players from the National Capital Orchestra. Young viola player Justin Julian will perform Karl Stamitz’s Viola Concerto in D major. At Holy Covenant Church, Cook, 2.30pm, on Saturday, November 4 and the following day at St Peter and Paul’s Cathedral in Goulburn.

THE ACT Churchill Fellows’ Association, the Canberra Recorder Orchestra and the Wayfarers Choir will perform a free concert at the High Court of Australia, 1.30pm, on Sunday, October 29. Registrations to hcourt.gov.au

