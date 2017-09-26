Arts in the City / Left, right, left, right… the band’s all here

“MARZIALE” is a concert of military music featuring the Band of the Royal Military College, directed by Maj. David Bird. They’ll be joined by music students from the ANU School of Music and the Canberra City Pipes and Drums. All proceeds to Legacy. At Llewellyn Hall, 7pm, Saturday, October 7. Entry by donation.

DIRECTOR Nina Stevenson and musical director Lachy Agett are presenting holiday fun for kids, this time with Malcolm Sircom’s musical “Olivia!”, a tongue-in-cheek story of a downtrodden orphan girl who becomes a star of the London stage. At Canberra College Performing Arts Centre, Launceston Street, Woden, until Friday, October 6. Bookings to trybooking.com

THE Sydney Consort’s next concert, featuring recorder virtuoso Hans-Dieter Michatz, looks at neglected works of baroque composer Georg Philipp Telemann. At Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, Sunday, October 1. Bookings to sydneyconsort.com.au

ARTISTS Lyn Cottingham and Isla Patterson have captured the vagaries of the climate in their exhibition of contrasting paintings, “Worlds Apart”, with oil paintings of the Antarctic and watercolours of the Kimberley respectively. At Yarralumla Gallery & Oaks Brasserie, Weston Park Road, Yarralumla, until October 27. Opening by Margaret Hadfield at 3pm, on Sunday, October 1.

CONTEMPORARY music duo Tess Said So (Rasa Daukus on piano and electronics with Will Larsen on percussion) is back with “Schallen”, a live, remixed soundtrack to the eerie, gothic visuals of silent movie “Nosferatu” with mezzo-soprano AJ America. In the Main Hall, Ainslie Arts Centre, Elouera Street, Braddon, 8pm, October 7. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

CHILD Players ACT has engaged emerging director Kitty Malam to direct a 1980s take on Hans Christian Andersen’s most chilling tale, “The Snow Queen”, in which Gerda sets out to save her best friend Kai from the icy queen of the north. At Belconnen Community Theatre, Swanson Court, Belconnen, October 5-7. Bookings to childplayersact.com.au

GUITARIST Callum Henshaw will be playing Catalan folk songs and works by Houghton, Brouwer and Barrios at Cooinda Hall, Kangara Waters, 2 Joy Cummings Place, Belconnen, 2.15pm, Sunday, October 1. Tickets at door only.

THE surprise treat of Sculpture in the Paddock, running daily at Cooma Cottage on Yass Valley Way until October 8, is the show of youth sculptures inside the cottage itself. Principal of Yass High School Sandra Hiscock says the delighted students have sold more than $1200 worth of artwork so far.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

