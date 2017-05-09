Arts in the City / Looking back at Kirstie Rea

“KIRSTIE Rea: The Land”, a 20-year survey of works by one of our most famous glass creators, is one of the artists chosen for the re-opening of the Canberra Museum and Gallery. The show runs from May 13 to August 20.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s next concert, performed under the baton of Stanley Dodds, begins with Haydn’s “L’isola disabitata” (The Desert Island), moves on to Schumann’s “Cello Concerto in A minor” performed by Italian soloist Umberto Clerici, followed by Peter Sculthorpe’s “Jabiru Dreaming” and Brahms’ third symphony. At Llewellyn Hall, May 17-18.

AMERICAN Essentials is a festival that celebrates the best of American independent cinema. Highlights include Ewan McGregor’s directorial debut, an adaptation of Philip Roth’s sprawling epic “American Pastoral”. At Palace Electric, May 16-28. Bookings to americanessentials.com.au

CANBERRA artist Helen Tiernan, who we featured last year when her work was purchased by the ACT Legislative Assembly and Parliament House, has a new exhibition – “Transculturation: Sublime and Surreal Encounters of First Contact in the Antipodes”. It opens at Cooee Art Gallery, 31 Lamrock Avenue, Bondi, and runs to June 3.

PIANIST Andrew Rumsey’s farewell concert before leaving to perform the premiere of Michael Dooley’s “Piano Concerto No. 1″ at New York’s famous Carnegie Hall is at Wesley Music Centre, 7pm, on Saturday, April 20. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

COMEDIAN-hypnotist Matt Hale will bring his show “Hypnolicious” to The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, May 19-20. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

AUSTRALIAN composer Ralph Hultgren’s exciting “White Noise” opens the Canberra Wind Symphony’s next concert, “Blown Away”, conducted by Geoff Grey. At The Street Theatre, 7.30pm, on Friday, May 19. Bookings to the street.org.au or 6247 1223.

AUSTRALIAN singer and songwriter Gregg Arthur, a Sydneysider who now lives in Los Angeles, will perform his brand of smooth romantic songs with the Peter Locke Trio at the Bungendore Woodworks Café on Saturday, May 20. Bookings for dinner and show to the cafe or 6238 1688.

HARPISTS Meriel Owen and Tegan Peemoeller will perform together in a concert naturally called “Harp 2 Harp” at Cooinda Hall, Kangara Waters, 2 Joy Cummings Place, Belconnen, from 2.15pm on Saturday, May 20. Tickets at the door include afternoon tea.

