Arts in the City / Musical hits all in the one show

DIRECT from London’s West End, as they say in showbiz, “The World of Musicals” brings the big show songs from “Les Miserables”, “The Lion King”, ‘Sister Act”, “We Will Rock You”, “Dirty Dancing”, “Mamma Mia”, “Jersey Boys”, “Cabaret” and “Wicked” as well as solos and duets to the Canberra Theatre, Monday, April 10. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

BOOKS become movies at the National Film and Sound Archive’s Arc cinema during the April school holidays with the two-week “Book Heroes on Screen” program (April 11-21). It includes “Mary Poppins”, “The Jungle Book” and even “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

GOOD news from the Canberra Comedy Festival of a record-breaking 13,500 punters attending shows across its recent week-long fifth event, with 80 per cent of the shows completely selling out.

“REEL Inspiración” is the theme for the coming 20th anniversary Spanish Film Festival, at Palace Electric Cinemas, April 19-May 7 with 39 films. Watch out for “The Queen of Spain” starring Penélope Cruz as a ’50s Hollywood film star returning to Spain.

GLASS-blowing virtuoso Tom Rowney and experimenter in wood Zeljko Markov have a joint exhibition curated by Jane Cush running at Canberra Glassworks, Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, until May 28.

THE 2017 Annual Legacy Concert will be held in the Canberra Convention Centre at 2pm, Sunday, April 9, featuring performances by the RMC band as well as local and interstate artists. Tickets are free for widows, junior legatees, dependants, their carers and legatees and their families and $10 for the general public. Tickets from Legacy House, Geils Court, Deakin, or on the day at the door.

POETRY at the House will have poets Jan Owen, from Aldinga, SA, Subhash Jaireth, from Canberra, and Peter Lach-Newinsky, from the Southern Highlands, reading their work in the Fellows Bar of University House, 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 12. Bookings to gpage40@bigpond.net.au

ADHOC Baroque will perform the unpublished “Stabat Mater”, set in 1756, by Giovanni Brunetti, Pisa’s leading musician of the day. At St Paul’s, Manuka, 3pm, on Sunday, April 9. Adhoc will be asking for an exit donation but seats can be guaranteed by free booking to trybooking.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

