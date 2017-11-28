Arts in the City / Old, new and very ‘nestie’

CANBERRA songstresses Sparrow-Folk will be singing up a “Very Nestie Xmas” of songs new and old at The Street Theatre on December 7-8. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

THE Song Company will be here with Australian and English carols, including the Coventry carol “Lully Lulla” and a smashing “Gloria in Excelsis” to finish. Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 7pm, Saturday, December 9. Bookings to songcompany.com.au

STRANGE Weather Gospel Choir will present a fundraising for SOS Villages, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” featuring African, gospel and contemporary songs under the direction of Daniel Bennett. At the Botswanan high commission, 130 Denison Street, Deakin, 7.30pm, on December 6. Bookings to trybooking.com and strangeweather.org

FORMER star of Canberra musicals and heavy metal/hard-rock singer, Erica Bowron, will be back in town with her new band Red Sea to headline the “She Riff: Women of Metal” initiative showcasing women in music. At Transit Bar, 7 Akuna Street, Civic, 8pm, December 8. Tickets at the door.

CANBERRA guitarist, vocalist, composer and songwriter Jess Green, also known as “Pheno”, is launching her debut, art-pop EP, “Dragon Year”, with sound designer Annie McKinnon’s installation “Habitual” also on show. At The Street Theatre, 8pm, December 9. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

QUEANBEYAN Art Society has secured a deal allowing one of its artists to have art “splashed” on a Canberra Milk bottle. It will be unveiled at the Splash of Milk Art Award exhibition opening on December 3 at the society’s gallery under the Queanbeyan Bridge.

JAZZ at the Village’s next concert will be a tribute to John Coltrane featuring John Mackey on sax, accompanied by three top Sydney musicians. Amazingly, Coltrane died 50 years ago. At the ANU Pop-up Village, 7.30 pm, on Wednesday, December 6. Bookings to gpage40@bigpond.net.au

BRINDABELLA Orchestra will present its toe-tapping, final concert for the year, “Dances and Marches”, at the Queanbeyan Uniting Church, Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan, 2pm, on Sunday, December 3. Tickets at the door also include a program and afternoon tea.

THE Friends of the ANU Classics Museum are holding a fundraising talk by Kerry-Anne and Ian Cousins, David Campbell, Mineke Peerboom, David Hogan and Marilyn Dooley. “Travellers’ Tales: The Paths Less Trod”, along with an end-of-year function will be held in the conference room, AD Hope Building, then in the Classics Museum, 2pm-4pm, Sunday, December 10. Entry by donation at the door. To assist catering, RSVP to rosjackson4@gmail.com or 6288 3373.

