LOVERS of Jacobean Theatre are familiar with John Ford’s dark tragedy “‘Tis a Pity She’s a Whore”, but now comedian Paul Foot, known as Professor Ketchup, is coming to The Street, as part of the […]
Arts in the City / ‘Piglet’ brings home the bacon
LOVERS of Jacobean Theatre are familiar with John Ford’s dark tragedy “‘Tis a Pity She’s a Whore”, but now comedian Paul Foot, known as Professor Ketchup, is coming to The Street, as part of the Canberra Comedy Festival, with “‘Tis a Pity She’s a Piglet”, to delve into more serious issues such as “terrorism, Kim Jong-un Kardashian, immigration, ‘X-Factor’ and breakfast”. At The Street, 8.30pm, March 21, Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223. FORMER Canberra soprano Lorina Gore has borrowed five Victorian-era gowns weighing 32 kilograms from Opera Australia’s wardrobe department to play the title role in “Ode to Nellie Melba”, which is touring the Apple Isle with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra this month. No hint of a Melba-type retirement for the youthful Gore, though. THE venerable Llewellyn Choir is working towards a production of Verdi’s “Requiem” at Llewellyn Hall on May 20. One of its staunchest members, Michael Braund, has embarked on a 2500-kilometre cycle ride to raise funds for the performance. He’s being sponsored by choir members and members of the public at the rate of one cent a kilometre, or $25. To chip in, email mandolin@webone.com.au or phone 0405 257802.
THE Song Company will be back in town again soon, this time revoicing the stories of exile in the Levant and beyond with the Palestinian singer Oday Al Khatib as guest artist, performing in Australia for the first time.THE Monaro Folk Society aided by bush band the Tin Mugs will be teaching children and their elders how to dance the “Brown Snake” and the “Caterpillar” at the coming Kids’ Bush Dance in the Yarralumla Woolshed, 2.30pm-4.30pm, on Saturday, March 25. Free and no bookings required.
A NEW online poetry journal for women to be called “Not Very Quiet” (not-very-quiet.com) will be launched by Canberra poet Melinda Smith at Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 7pm-8pm, on Monday, March 20. Free admission.
“JAZZ at the Gallery” is coming up again with Canberra guitarist and teacher Lachlan Coventry and Elle Osborne & Friends as featured musicians. At Canberra Grammar School Gallery, 40 Monaro Crescent, Red Hill, 7.30pm, on Tuesday, March 21. Bookings to trybooking.com or tickets at the door.
No comments yet.