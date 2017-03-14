Arts in the City / ‘Piglet’ brings home the bacon

FORMER Canberra soprano Lorina Gore has borrowed five Victorian-era gowns weighing 32 kilograms from Opera Australia’s wardrobe department to play the title role in “Ode to Nellie Melba”, which is touring the Apple Isle with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra this month. No hint of a Melba-type retirement for the youthful Gore, though.

THE Song Company will be back in town again soon, this time revoicing the stories of exile in the Levant and beyond with the Palestinian singer Oday Al Khatib as guest artist, performing in Australia for the first time.

A NEW online poetry journal for women to be called “Not Very Quiet” (not-very-quiet.com) will be launched by Canberra poet Melinda Smith at Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 7pm-8pm, on Monday, March 20. Free admission.

“JAZZ at the Gallery” is coming up again with Canberra guitarist and teacher Lachlan Coventry and Elle Osborne & Friends as featured musicians. At Canberra Grammar School Gallery, 40 Monaro Crescent, Red Hill, 7.30pm, on Tuesday, March 21. Bookings to trybooking.com or tickets at the door.

