Arts in the City / Ruffling up the hairdo brinkmanship

THIS has been, say satirists John Shortis and Moya Simpson, the “Year of the Haircut because we’ve been taken to the brink by Donald and Kim, two men with the world’s worst hairdos”. The Shortis and Simpson pre-Christmas show kicks off at 8pm on November 24 in Ainslie Arts Centre then travels to Bungendore, Melbourne, O’Connell and Tilba. Bookings for Canberra show to 6182 0000 or eventbrite.com.au

THE Ralph Indie program for 2017 winds up with “Tristan: A Song for the Superior Man”, a theatrical look at masculinity written and directed by Chenoeh Miller featuring actor Raoul Craemer with Chris Endrey, Nick Delatovic, Oliver Levi-Malouf and Erica Field. At Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, November 28 (preview) to December 3. Bookings to agac.com.au

DANCER Liz Lea is slipping out of town to perform at the Kampoeng Nusantara cultural festival held from November 24-26 on a three-hectare property in the Kulon Progo regency near Yogyakarta in Indonesia.

“YUGPURUSH: Mahatma’s Mahatma” is a spiritual play from India that depicts the relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and his mentor, Shrimad Rajchandraji. It will be performed in English at Gungahlin College Theatre, 23 Gozzard Street, Gungahlin, 7.30pm, on Monday, November 27. Bookings to drytickets.com.au

ST Clare’s College tells us after the event that it recently staged the world premiere of “Unrequited: The Musical”, with music by ARIA-winning composer and former Canberran Sally Whitwell. It was based on the teen novel “Unrequited”, published by HarperCollins and written by St Clare’s mum Emma Grey.

CANBERRA Choral Society and an augmented community choir, helped by soloists Greta Claringbould, Tobias Cole, Paul McMahon and Jeremy Tatchell, plan to shake the rafters as they sing Handel’s much-loved “Messiah”, with Leonard Weiss conducting. At Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, on Saturday, November 25. Bookings to ticketek.com.au

JOLLY jesters, lusty wenches and mad minstrels are coming to town again for Dirty Dick’s Theatre Restaurant. At the Harmonie German Club, Jerrabomberra Avenue, Narrabundah, November 25, then December 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16. Bookings to 6295 9853 or dirtydicks.com.au

THE Kangara Concert Series brings AJ America and Chloe Lankshear and friends to perform vocal solos, duets and trios at Cooinda Community Hall, 2 Joy Cummings Place, Belconnen, 2 pm, on Sunday November 26. Tickets at the door only.

ART Song Canberra’s final concert for 2017 will see Susan Ellis and Dianna Nixon perform “Why Do They Shut Me Out of Heaven?” At Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, on Sunday, November 26. Tickets at the door only.

