Arts in the City / Spiegeltent upsizes to the big-top

THE cabaret spectacular “Infamous, The Spiegeltent Big Top” is coming to town. “Sexy costumes adorn ripped bodies, sequins and sparkles decorate long legs supporting the lithe, taut torsos of the performer,” we are told. At Majura Road, November 10-December 16. Bookings to ticketbooth.com.au

THE Russian Resurrection Film Festival returns to Canberra in its 14th year with a retrospective celebrating the 80th birthday of director Andrei Konchalovsky. Of interest to dance and literature lovers will be the new documentary “The Bolshoi” and “Anna Karenina – Vronsky’s Story”. At Capitol Cinemas, Manuka, November 10-15. Bookings to eventcinemas.com.au

THE last of Chris Latham’s concerts this year in his “Flowers of War” series will be “1917: The Night is Darkest Before the Dawn”, featuring compositions by Nigel Westlake, Alex Lithgow, Richard Mills and Elena Kats-Chernin. At the High Court, 6.30pm, November 8. Bookings to theflowersofwar.org

PIERRE Rainero, the style, image and heritage director of Cartier International, has been at the National Gallery this week to unveil diamonds, emeralds and other precious stones from “Cartier: The Exhibition” coming to the gallery from March 30.

GEOFF Grey’s Canberra Wind Symphony is presenting “Lest We Forget” on Remembrance Day featuring stirring works by Elgar, Holst and Tchaikovsky alongside two Canberra premieres. At St Andrew’s Church, Forrest, 2pm, on Saturday, November 11. Bookings to canberrawindsymphony.com.au

AFTER his first year of residency with the Berlin Philharmonic Academy, young Australian violin soloist Harry Bennetts will perform the (“too difficult to perform”) Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with Nick Milton and the Canberra Symphony Orchestra, who will also perform Sibelius’s Symphony No.2. At Llewellyn Hall, November 8-9. Bookings to cso.org.au or 6262 6772.

I PROGETTI Chamber Choir is presenting “Illumination”, featuring jewels of the Renaissance choral repertoire, at All Saints Anglican Church, Ainslie, 7.30pm, Saturday, November 11. Bookings to iprogettichamberchoir@gmail.com or tickets at the door.

THE Llewellyn Choir will perform a free concert at the High Court of Australia,1.30pm, Sunday, November 5. Registrations to hcourt.gov.au

THE Lanyon Trio – Andrew Lorenz on violin, Robert Harris on viola and Wendy Lorenz on piano – will perform “unlikely” arrangements for their instruments in “Trio with a Twist” at the Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 5pm, on Sunday, November 5. Bookings to trybooking.com

