Arts in the City / Stephen’s ‘exciting’ summer music adventure

CLASSES are filling up for the popular Young Music Society’s Summer Music School coming up in January. “An exciting, summer music adventure” is how livewire director of the YMS, composer Stephen Leek, describes what’s coming up. There are separate programs for juniors, primary school ages and seniors, with the choral stream and advanced program for specialists. At Canberra Girls Grammar School, January 8-19. Registrations to youngmusicsociety.org.au

THE Llewellyn Choir is finishing the year with “a Christmas treat”, the oratorio “L’Enfance du Christ” by Berlioz, a dramatic telling of the story of Herod’s persecution of a newborn “king” and the holy family’s flight into Egypt, sung in English. Soloists will be Rebecca Collins, Michael Martin, Rohan Thatcher, Andrew Fysh and Michael Wilson. At Wesley Uniting Church, 6pm, Saturday, December 16. Bookings to llewellynchoir.org.au

MARUKI Community Orchestra takes its inspiration from London’s Albert Hall for its final concert for the year, performing Dvorak’s Symphony no.6, Elgar’s “Pomp & Circumstance No.1” and works by Gounod and Tchaikovsky. At Albert Hall, 3pm, Sunday, December 10. Bookings to marukicommunityorchestra.org.au or tickets at the door.

THE next “Poetry at the House” reading will feature Bronwyn Lea from Brisbane and Canberra poets Paul Magee and Geoff Page, who organises the event. As he says: “I put myself on every four years or so.” At Fellows Bar, University House, 7.30pm, Wednesday, December 13. Bookings to gpage40@bigpond.net.au

AUTHOR Angela Moyle has just self-published her third, Canberra-themed book for children. Her first book in 2013 was about a wombat digging into Parliament House, her second about a tourist-loving echidna. The new one tells of a kangaroo who helps out on Anzac Day. She hopes to get local kids to her book launch at Belconnen Arts Centre, 2pm-3pm, on Sunday, December 16. All welcome.

ORIANA Chorale will perform its 40th Christmas concert, “Tidings of Joy”, featuring selections from Britten’s teenage work “Christ’s Nativity”, modern English carols by Bennett, Bircutt, Howells and Jackson, and – surprisingly – music from 17th century Mexico. At Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 5pm, Sunday, December 10. Bookings to orianachorale.com

