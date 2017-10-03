Arts in the City / Strictly ballroom and music

“LOVE is in the Air”, “Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps” and “Time After Time” are just some of the songs that will be danced to in “Strictly Ballroom, the Musical” when Canberra Philharmonic Society’s production of Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of the movie, directed by Chris Baldock, takes the stage at Erindale Theatre, October 12-30. Bookings to philo.org.au

THE Ositos Cool Frida Fiesta fundraiser event is to promote Latin American culture and to raise awareness of emotional health and wellbeing during the launch day of Mental Health Week. With a Frida Kahlo theme, the organisers have invited 21 local Canberra visual artists to help celebrate, along with stallholders and a mix of folkloric and Latin/Hispanic performers, such as Mexico Lindo, Tengo Tango and Capoeira Senzala. At the Fitters Workshop, Kingston, 10am-4pm, Sunday, October 8. All welcome.

CANBERRA Mandolin Orchestra claims that the mandolin is Naples’ second most famous export after the pizza. Debatable, but the history of the former will be the subject of its next concert, which will include choro tunes from Brazil to ragtime and swing from the US and a Neapolitan piece by mandolin master Raffaele Calace. Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 2.15pm-3.30 pm, Saturday, October 14. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au and at the door.

ARTIST and painting teacher Michael Winters, an honorary citizen of the Greek island of Leros for his art activities, is wandering again, this time to the Orange Regional Gallery where his new exhibition “Dissected by Time and Space” will run from October 14 to December 20.

BUSKERS by the Creek will have 11 finalists, including Canberra’s Tessa Devine, competing for prizes worth more than $10,000 at “Battle of the Buskers” on the Gold Coast from October 13-15. Information at buskersbythecreek.com.au

THERE will be Anime, romance and a comedy called “Hamon: Yakuza Boogie” when the 21st Japanese Film Festival comes to Dendy Cinemas, October 13 to 22. The opening-night film is “Mumon: The Land of Stealth”, featuring the only known battle between ninja and samurai, bookings to japanesefilmfestival.net

CANBERRA’S brass, string, percussion and vocal musicians have joined with Limestone Consort to perform Baroque music at the High Court of Australia at 1.30pm on Sunday, October 8. It’s free, but registration to hcourt.gov.au

