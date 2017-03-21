Arts in the City / Sunday turns into songday!

ON Sunday, March 26, it’s music, music and more music with:



Canberra Choral Society, under the baton of Dianna Nixon, in “Verdure” at the National Arboretum, 5.30pm, bookings to trybooking.com;

Czech organ virtuoso Pavel Kohout’s piano and organ recital “From Bach to Widor” in Wesley Music Centre at 3pm, bookings to trybooking.com;

International violin sensation Charlie Siem playing his 1735 Guarneri del Gesù violin with the Omega Ensemble at the National Gallery at 3.30pm, bookings to eventbrite.com or 0438 865217;

Ron Vincent singing Cat Stevens at Teatro Vivaldi from 5pm, bookings to vivaldirestaurant.com.au or 6257 2718;

Mezzo-soprano chanteuse Bron Riley and pianist Colin Forbes performing French love songs at Cooinda Hall, Kangara Waters, 2 Joy Cummings Place, Belconnen, at 2.15pm. Tickets at door only.

At the High Court, a concert featuring the Luminescence Chamber Singers and the Luminescence’s Children’s Choir at 1.30pm. It’s free but registrations to eventbrite.com.au

RUSSELL Cheek is performing his “Who Am I?” at The Street Theatre. It tells of his efforts to win the jackpot on “Sale of the Century”. Cheek was the creator of “The Flying-Trapeze-Cockatoos” for Circus Oz and a former panellist for “The Einstein Factor” and the show is directed by Stephen (“The Sandman”) Abbott. At The Street, March 30-April 2. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

“PAW Patrol Live! – Race to the Rescue”, the musical stage show based on the animated Nickelodeon kids’ TV series, is coming to Canberra from the US. It’s a canine take on the Great Race theme and is suitable for the very young. Canberra Theatre, March 31-April 2. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or ticketek.com.au

THE Design Institute of Australia is kicking off its annual “5 x 5” ACT speaker series with five superstar speakers including architect John Guida, industrial designer Nicholas Karlovasitis and furniture designer Chelsea Lemon giving five-minute insights into their professional creative practices. At Zenith Interiors, 6 Pirie Street, Fyshwick, 6pm, March 29. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

