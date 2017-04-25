Arts in the City / Ukuleles kick up a birthday storm

THE very democratic Ukulele Republic of Canberra is celebrating 10 years of operation by holding a mini-uke festival called The Gang Gang Twang at the Ainslie Arts Centre, Elouera Street, Braddon, 1pm to 7pm, on Saturday, May 6. With more than 100 active members, the organisation stages jams at its meetups three times a month. Tickets at the door. Bring a loud shirt and/or hat to swap, they advise.





AUSSIE instrumentalists Aidan Roberts and Daniel Holdsworth will juggle more than 20 instruments live in “Tubular Bells for Two”, which looks back to Mike Oldfield’s 1973 composition of the same name. At The Street Theatre, May 5-7. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.



ARTHUR Miller’s “A View from the Bridge”, written in 1955 as a modern “Greek tragedy”, has found contemporary relevance in recent years. Directed by Chris Baldock in his first directorial role with REP, it runs at Theatre 3, Repertory Lane, Acton, May 4-20. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950.



“REVENGE is a dish best served cold,” say members of Canberra Opera as they prepare for their coming production of Strauss’ famous operetta “Die Fledermaus” (The Bat) in a new English translation and musical arrangement by Ian Gledhill. It’s at Belconnen Community Theatre, May 4-14. Bookings to canberraopera.org.au



CANBERRA photographer Lori Cicchini has been invited to exhibit in Venice at a show called “Personal Structures”, organised by the Global Art Affairs Foundation and hosted by the European Cultural Centre in the context of the Venice Biennale. The exhibition, May 13-November 26, runs in various venues around Venice and Cicchini’s friends are inviting everyone to participate in a crowdfunding campaign to get her over there at gofundme.com





“MYSTICISM, Mortality and Monteverdi” is to be a concert performed by I Progetti chamber choir in tribute to Claudio Monteverdi’s 450th birthday – he was baptised on May 15, 1567, so they’re not far off. At the High Court, 1.30pm, Sunday, April 30. It’s free but registration essential to hcourt.gov.au



“PEACE Works!” a “living peace memorial” in book form, will be launched by war scholar Joan Beaumont at the National Archives at 2pm, Saturday, May 6, as part of “Moving Beyond 1915 Remembrance”. The book project received an Anzac Centenary Local Grant and 130 public submissions were received, now represented in the 286-page publication, which will be available for purchase. All welcome.



“GORMAN Commons” is billed as Canberra’s “first and only” arts-focused co-working space. Located at Gorman Arts Centre, it’s aimed at providing space for individual artists, collectives, companies, emerging arts organisations and creative small businesses.





