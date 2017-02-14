Arts in the City / Warney bowls up the ‘truth’

HERO or villain, Shane Warne has stories to tell. The rock-star cricketer has his own show, “Warney Uncut, the Whole Truth and Nothing but the Truth”. Eddie Perfect wrote a musical about him, but in this outing, the real-life man threatens to separate fact from fiction, at the Canberra Theatre on Monday, May 1. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

JAPANESE virtuoso pianist Yu Kosuge is coming to Australia for the first time, and she’ll be at Llewellyn Hall on February 24. New York critics have praised her “acutely poetic sensibility… wit, drama, and effulgent lyricism”. Bookings to ticketek.com.au

JOHN Paul Young and The Allstar Band are touring with “The Vanda & Young Songbook”, a concert celebrating the songs that gave Australia its soundtrack from the ’60s to the ’80s. Think “Friday on My Mind” and “Love Is In the Air”. Canberra Theatre Centre, Saturday, February 18. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

“FOOD, friend or foe, guardian, mascot or symbol, animals appear everywhere in our society,” say staff at Tuggeranong Arts Centre as they launch into the 2017 theme, “animals connect us to the wild and anchor us in the domestic”. “3 Memories, 3 Animals and a Hunk of Wax” is a reflection on animals, death, experience and curiosity by Julia Higgs, while “Seek” is an exhibition by animal rights advocate Gabriella Tagliapietra. At 137 Reed Street, Greenway, until February 25.

CANBERRA Bonsai Society is staging its annual exhibition at the Australian National Botanic Gardens, 9.30am-4.30pm, on February 25-26. There’ll be more than 30 works showcasing the use of Australian plants in the art of bonsai and visitors will be able to attend demonstrations at 2pm each day.

WESLEY Music Centre’s “Lunchtime Live” series presents Hilda Visser-Scott performing Mozart’s Piano Sonata K457 in C minor and Liszt’s transcription of Schubert’s “Ständchen”, with soprano Madeleine Anderson singing arias by Mozart and Strauss, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, February 22, entry by paper note or donation, no bookings required.

THE London Klezmer Quartet, featuring vocals by Indra Buraczewska, will bring its celebratory and soulful music of Jewish Eastern Europe to Smith’s Alternative, Civic, February 21. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

