Arts / Civic mural remembers John Hanna

The artwork has been commissioned by “In the City Canberra” to pay tribute to Hanna, who died in September.

In The City Canberra CEO, Jane Easthope, said the mural would acknowledge Hanna and all the contributions he made to the Canberra CBD and the wider community.

“Johnny was one of the longest serving and most highly esteemed traders within the CBD community,” Jane said. “He made an immense contribution to the CBD, so it’s only fitting we recognise him in this way.”

Toth, whose initial brief for the curved wall of Bible House in Garema Place was to ensure his design related to the Canberra CBD, said paying respect to him was a natural fit.

The mural is painted in his signature style, with vibrant and energetic colours and textures.

Easthope said the mural will be a welcome and lively addition to the City over the coming months.

The finished artwork will remain on the walls of Bible House until December.

