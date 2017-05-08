Arts / Dance classes inspired by vintage vibes

SWINGTRAIN, the “Zumba of Swing”, an elating exercise experience accompanied by the vintage vibes of swing, gospel, rhythm and blues, and jazz, has made its way from England to Canberra.

Following its success from BBC Dragons’ Den Swing Success, a local Canberran, Cathie Gough, is the first in Australian to begin these “joyful cardio classes”.

Cathie, founder of Savoy Dance, has co-taught performance troupes in both Canberra and Melbourne for six years and has taught swing, blues and aerials workshops around Australia, in New Zealand and London.

She has also made appearances on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Underbelly Razor”.

SwingTrain was inspired by the vintage street dances of Charleston, lindy hop, and shag.

“We’ll be fostering friendships as well as fitness at the SwingTrain Canberra sessions,” Cathie says.

“The music and atmosphere is designed to be supportive and uplifting, so that participants won’t even realise they’re burning up to 500 calories an hour because they’re smiling so much.

“The best thing about SwingTrain is that it’s accessible to everyone, no matter their age, fitness levels or abilities.

“We will always warmly welcome absolute beginners to fitness. All that’s required is a desire for a positive experience.”

Each SwingTrain session lasts for an hour, including warm-up and warm-down time.

Savoy Dance. Kmotion Dance Studio. 54 Northbourne Avenue. Visit savoydance.com.au/swing-train/

