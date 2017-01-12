Arts / Dance teachers to learn new moves

AUSDANCE ACT has been busy revitalising its annual “Move Up” dedicated to ACT school teachers with an eclectic line-up of teachers in many styles.

“Move Up” is a Teacher Quality Institute registered program of practical dance workshops for upper primary and secondary teachers designed to assist teachers to implement the dance elements of the national curriculum.

The week will start on Monday, January 16 with a workshop led by Katrina Rank, a leading dance artist renowned for her specialist education and training programs.

The next day will feature a fantastic range of cultural styles including Bollywood with Liz Lea, Fan Dancing with Rachel Reid, Brazilian dancing with Kirstie McMillan and Swing with the Canberra “Swing Katz”.

On Thursday, choreographer Charlie Bartley, who appeared in Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby”, will hold classes in jazz, funk and hip-hop.

Winding up on Friday, January 20, the artistic director of Phluxus2 Dance Collective, Nerida Matthaei, will teach contemporary dance by learning repertoire from her latest work, “Angel-Monster” and be lead through tasks relating to the creative process.

Also on Friday is “The Duet between Camera and Dancer Workshop” with former director of Vis-A-Vis Dance Canberra and now film maker, Sue Healey, who will teach how to capture and shape movement for the camera and the screen.

Ausdance ACT’s “Move Up”, at Canberra Dance Theatre’s studios, cnr Kingsley St & Barry Drive, January 16-20. Bookings to trybooking.com/book/event?eid=249199

