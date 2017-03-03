Arts / Eight Screen Arts funding recipients announced

EIGHT screen artists have been announced by Minister for the Arts and Community Events, Gordon Ramsay, as recipients in the 2017 Screen Arts Fund.

Minister Ramsay said that the eight recipients to share in the allocated $86,000 ranged across film, television and gaming and that the funded projects projects included script development, short films and documentaries.

“Screen Arts funding is an important element in supporting the diversity and vibrancy of film and screen activity across the ACT,” he added.

ScreenACT, which manages The ACT Screen Arts Fund and is the ACT’s film, television and digital media office, hosted by the ACT Screen Industry Association Ltd., also receives program funding of $82,500 for 2016- 2017 from the ACT Arts Fund to deliver a range of development programs and services for local screen artists and through “Innovate Canberra”. Annual funding of $250,000 is also provided to ScreenACT to deliver its commercial film activities.

The full list of funded projects (in alphabetical order) can be found below and at arts.act.gov.au/funding/current-funding-recipients

Calvert, Melanie, to support script development for a TV series, “Blue Tier”, $10,000

Doran, Christian, for the development of a strategy based mobile game “The Last Time Traveller”, $10,000

Gazy, Vanessa, for script development for the feature film, “Bluebelle”, $16,753

Jenkins, Georgina, to support professional development as part of the Athena Project delivered by Screenworks, $8000

Pike, Andrew, to develop a documentary, “Pumphead”, $13,100

Prosser, Catherine, for mentoring and script development with Princess Pictures for a new television series, “Hoop”, $14,097

Thurgate, Mia, to engage in mentoring for the development of a documentary “Race to Rescue”, $6500

van der Klooster, Zhenshi, to undertake cinematography mentorship with Tania Lambert, $7128

