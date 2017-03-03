CRAIG Silvey’s first novel to become a feature film had box office potential and Rachel Perkins’s direction of it is competent enough. But Shaun Grant’s adaptation of its story about the community’s reaction in the […]
Arts / Eight Screen Arts funding recipients announced
EIGHT screen artists have been announced by Minister for the Arts and Community Events, Gordon Ramsay, as recipients in the 2017 Screen Arts Fund.
Minister Ramsay said that the eight recipients to share in the allocated $86,000 ranged across film, television and gaming and that the funded projects projects included script development, short films and documentaries.
“Screen Arts funding is an important element in supporting the diversity and vibrancy of film and screen activity across the ACT,” he added.
ScreenACT, which manages The ACT Screen Arts Fund and is the ACT’s film, television and digital media office, hosted by the ACT Screen Industry Association Ltd., also receives program funding of $82,500 for 2016- 2017 from the ACT Arts Fund to deliver a range of development programs and services for local screen artists and through “Innovate Canberra”. Annual funding of $250,000 is also provided to ScreenACT to deliver its commercial film activities.
The full list of funded projects (in alphabetical order) can be found below and at arts.act.gov.au/funding/current-funding-recipients
Calvert, Melanie, to support script development for a TV series, “Blue Tier”, $10,000
Doran, Christian, for the development of a strategy based mobile game “The Last Time Traveller”, $10,000
Gazy, Vanessa, for script development for the feature film, “Bluebelle”, $16,753
Jenkins, Georgina, to support professional development as part of the Athena Project delivered by Screenworks, $8000
Pike, Andrew, to develop a documentary, “Pumphead”, $13,100
Prosser, Catherine, for mentoring and script development with Princess Pictures for a new television series, “Hoop”, $14,097
Thurgate, Mia, to engage in mentoring for the development of a documentary “Race to Rescue”, $6500
van der Klooster, Zhenshi, to undertake cinematography mentorship with Tania Lambert, $7128
