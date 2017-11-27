Arts / ‘Evocative’ Finnish landscape inspires art

A work by photographer Päivi Arvonen.

AS part of the program for the “Suomi Finland” 100 centenary of independence, the Finnish Embassy is exhibiting paintings by Australian contemporary artist Steve Salo, which were created during an autumn artist residency in Hämeenkyrö, Finland, along with works by photographer Päivi Arvonen and arts worker Daniel Soma.

“Lakeside” by Steve Salo, watercolour and acrylic on canvas.

Arvonen, Salo, and Soma are in town this week to introduce viewers to their works, which have all been influenced by Finnish nature and architecture.

Salo in particular has focused on a region known for its many forests and hundreds of lakes. His “Paintings from Finland” series of expressionist landscape paintings portrays the impact of the evocative Finnish landscape on human emotion.

Arvonen is a Finnish photographer and journalist whose photo exhibition “Soul of the Forest” highlights the beauty of untouched Finnish nature in North-Eastern Finland.

Soma is an Australian artist and arts worker who in 2016 presented “FUTURO!” a case study and exhibition of works created in response to a pre-fabricated leisure home designed by Finnish architect, Matti Suuronen.

Daniel Soma’s installation at the embassy.

Art exhibition, Embassy of Finland, 12 Darwin Avenue, Yarralumla. All welcome. All details of the Finland 100 program are viewable at finland.org.au

 

 

 

