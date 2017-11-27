Arts / ‘Evocative’ Finnish landscape inspires art

Salo in particular has focused on a region known for its many forests and hundreds of lakes. His “Paintings from Finland” series of expressionist landscape paintings portrays the impact of the evocative Finnish landscape on human emotion.

Arvonen is a Finnish photographer and journalist whose photo exhibition “Soul of the Forest” highlights the beauty of untouched Finnish nature in North-Eastern Finland.

Soma is an Australian artist and arts worker who in 2016 presented “FUTURO!” a case study and exhibition of works created in response to a pre-fabricated leisure home designed by Finnish architect, Matti Suuronen.

