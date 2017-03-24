Arts / Funds for the digital future

PHOTOACCESS’s new appeal, “Digital Revolution”, aims to raise the funds needed to upgrade their digital capacity, with the first stage of their new website launching soon.

The good news for PhotoAccess is that the appeal is supported by Creative Partnerships Australia through their initiative “Plus1”, meaning that until April 30, every dollar donated will be matched – up to $6500.

On hand for the event was Gordon Ramsay, ACT Minister for the Arts and Denise Ferris, head of ANU School of Art and Design.

Mr Ramsay depicted PhotoAccess as a model organisation in its successful ventures outside the world of purely government funding, although as one of arts ACT’s Key Arts Organisations it certainly receives that too.

Dr Ferris, for her part treated visitors to our fascinating rundown on the history of PhotoAccess, from its beginnings as a collective in “The Rocks”, Kingsley Street, Acton, to its present status as one of the territory’s leading arts bodies, drawing particular attention to the international status of many participants these days, exemplified in the sophisticated current show, “Planetary Gardening”, curated by Ashley Lumb and Laura McLean.

PhotoAccess is a registered charity, and donations of $2 or more are tax deductible. To donate to “Digital Revolution”, visit chuffed.org/project/digital-revolution

“Planetary Gardening” continues in the Huw Davies Gallery, Manuka Arts Centre, to this Sunday March 26, Friday, 10am to 7pm. Weekends noon to 4pm.

