Arts / Gazy’s film is on the ‘Highway’ to success

THE 26th “Flickerfest” International Short Film Festival is about to hit town as part of its national tour.

In the “Best of Australian Shorts” night on April 5 at 7pm we’ll see the short film “Highway” by Canberra’s Vanessa Gazy.

Filmed in nearby Jindabyne, the movie features rising star Odessa Young and premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, with its Australian premiere at the Bondi Pavilion in January during “Flickerfest” Sydney. Set against the backdrop of the Snowy Mountains, the film shows news bulletins from the future forewarning of grave danger for a teen runaway hitchhiking alone on a mountain highway.

Also screening in the “Best of Australian Shorts” is the animation “Fish with legs”, with voices by Frank Woodley and Barry Otto, as well as “MESSiAH” starring David Gulpilil and directed by “Underbelly” actor Damian Walshe-Howling. That will be followed by a slap up “After Party” with drinks included in the ticket price.

On the same night we’ll also see Spanish love story “Timecode” about two security guards who find an interesting way to communicate with each other, as well as the Flickerfest 2017 Best EU Short award winner “Il Silenzio (The Silence)” a co-production between Italy and France, in which a young refugee girl has to translate things way beyond her years to her mother.

“Flickerfest” International Short Film Festival, Palace Electric Cinemas, April 5 and 6, bookings to palacecinemas.com.au



