Arts / Glass-loving Minister announces Asialink residencies

CONFIRMING the ACT government’s long love affair with all things glass, Minister for the Arts and Community Events Gordon Ramsay announced today that Japanese glass artist, Ayano Yoshizumi, will travel to Canberra to complete a six-week residency at the Canberra Glassworks as part of the 2017 Asialink Arts Residency Program.

During her residency from June to July, it is understood that Ms Yoshizumi will create a series of new objects at the Glassworks.

Using intense colour to depict light and space, she is known for treating her sculptures like three-dimensional canvases.

As part of the reciprocation, local artist, Sui Jackson will travel to in April for six weeks to take up a residency at the Toyama Glass Studio, where Yoshizumi is usually based. Jackson’s art expresses the living natural world in a mass-produced environment using industrial processes and recycled material to create pieces in glass and ceramic and he will exhibit his created works at Toyama Glass Art Museum from May 10 to 13.

The 2017 Asialink Arts Residency Program will also support another local artist, Anna Madeleine, who will travel to Bandung, Indonesia where she will be hosted by the Common Room Networks Foundation from July to October.

The minister is plainly a convert to glass and said: “Glassblowing is absolutely fascinating to watch, and I encourage Canberrans to check out the Glassworks’ hotshop calendar to see Ms Yoshizumi hard at work during her residency.”

