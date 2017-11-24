Arts / Graduate art reflects society

MUSO Flume has just been announced as official NGA Ambassador for the “Hyper Real” exhibition. The musician credited with changing the face of Australian dance music picked up a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album […]
Graduate art reflects society
MORE than 140 artworks created by graduating students of the ANU School of Art and Design have today gone on display in one of Canberra’s biggest annual art exhibitions.
The “Graduating Exhibition” of 2017 will be held in the various workshops of the 10 disciplines – textiles, gold, silver, furniture, sculpture, printmaking, painting, ceramics, glass, and design – with the school’s Main Gallery displaying the works of honours, masters and masters advanced graduates.
All eyes will be upon a confronting series of sculptures by Brian Evans, whose work is based on his observations of his father who has been affected by Alzheimer’s.“I have always had a specific idea of who my dad is in my mind: strong, competent and someone that I looked up to. I am now witnessing his physical body becoming a shell whilst his personality and soul is decaying,” Evans says. “The titles of each bust reflect a memory of Dad or common phrases he now repeats.” Head of the School of Art and Design, Prof Denise Ferris, says the 2017 Graduating Exhibition celebrates 40 years of rich history at the School of Art and Design which continues to play a central role in the cultural life of Canberra, also reflecting “what’s going on in society”.
Graduating Exhibition, ANU School of Art and Design, Main Gallery, Ellery Crescent, November 25 to December 3. Tuesday-Friday 10.30am-5pm, Saturday, 12pm-5pm. Closed Sunday and public holidays.
