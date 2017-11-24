Arts / Graduate art reflects society

MORE than 140 artworks created by graduating students of the ANU School of Art and Design have today gone on display in one of Canberra’s biggest annual art exhibitions.

The “Graduating Exhibition” of 2017 will be held in the various workshops of the 10 disciplines – textiles, gold, silver, furniture, sculpture, printmaking, painting, ceramics, glass, and design – with the school’s Main Gallery displaying the works of honours, masters and masters advanced graduates.

All eyes will be upon a confronting series of sculptures by Brian Evans, whose work is based on his observations of his father who has been affected by Alzheimer’s.

Graduating Exhibition, ANU School of Art and Design, Main Gallery, Ellery Crescent, November 25 to December 3. Tuesday-Friday 10.30am-5pm, Saturday, 12pm-5pm. Closed Sunday and public holidays.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email



Like this: Like Loading...